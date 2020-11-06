‘Pandemic-themed cyberattacks rose in Q2’

Cybercriminals took advantage of COVID-19, adjusting their cybercrime campaigns to lure victims with pandemic-based themes and exploiting people working from home, according to a study.
Consequently, the second quarter of calendar year 2020 saw cyberattack detections, mostly pandemic-themed intrusions, rise 605% over the previous quarter, McAfee, a device-to-cloud cybersecurity firm said in its recent cybercriminal activity study.
The study was conducted with the help of over a billion sensors in India and in other geographies.“The Q2 of 2020 saw continued developments in innovative threat categories such as PowerShell malware and quick adaptation by cybercriminals to target organisations through employees working from remote environments,” said Raj Samani, a McAfee fellow and chief scientist.
