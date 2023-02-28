HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Output of eight core sectors hit a four-month high of 7.8% in January 2022

The output of core sectors had increased by 4% in January 2022 and by 7% in December 2022

February 28, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded at a four-month high of 7.8% in January 2023, from 7% in December 2022, led by a sharp 18% uptick in fertiliser production and double-digit growth in coal mining and electricity generation.

The output of core sectors had increased by 4% in January 2022 and by 7% in December 2022.

For the second successive month, all core infrastructure sectors, except crude oil, registered growth in output from a year ago. Crude oil production contracted 1.1%, marking the eighth month in a row that output shrank year-on-year.

Steel and cement production grew 6.2% and 4.6%, respectively, in January 2023, but marked the slowest growth rate for both sectors in three months.

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 7.9% in April-January this fiscal as against 11.6% during the same period last fiscal.

Core sector or key infrastructure industries, which have a 40.27% weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would have a bearing on industrial production data for the month.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance / energy and resource / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.