Industry

Moody’s places Yes Bank’s ratings under review

A Moody’s sign at the company’s corporate headquarters in New York. File

A Moody’s sign at the company’s corporate headquarters in New York. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

The potential credit risk to the bank’s senior creditors is uncertain because there are a number of scenarios that could affect the rating in either positive or negative directions

Moody’s Investors Service has placed Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating of B2 under review, with the direction uncertain, citing ‘slowness in raising new capital.’

“The placing of Yes Bank’s deposit rating of B2 under review, reflects Moody’s expectation that the bank’s standalone viability is getting increasingly challenged by its slowness in raising new capital,” the US-based agency has said in a statement.

It further said that the potential credit risk to the bank’s senior creditors is uncertain, because there are a number of scenarios that could affect the rating in either positive or negative directions.

Moody’s said it has also placed the bank’s long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings of B2, and its foreign currency senior unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (MTN) program rating of (P) B2, under review, with the direction uncertain.

Also read: Thumbs down: On Moody’s negative rating

Yes Bank is in discussions with a number of investors to raise new equity capital, which would be credit positive if executed successfully. Moody’s said, “If the bank successfully recapitalises and repairs and cleans its balance sheet, its ratings could stabilise or face upward pressure.”

Moody’s has downgraded Yes Bank’s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to Caa2 from B3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Industry
banking
business (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 11:57:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/moodys-places-yes-banks-ratings-under-review/article30583244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY