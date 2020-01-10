Industry

Yes Bank board member quits citing corporate governance concerns

File photo of Yes Bank.

File photo of Yes Bank.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mr. Agarwal, in a resignation letter seen by Reuters, said there are “serious concerns” around deteriorating corporate governance standards, along with compliance failures at the bank.

Uttam Prakash Agarwal, an independent board member with Yes Bank Ltd, resigned from the lender's board and stepped down as head of its audit committee on Friday, citing major corporate governance concerns at the troubled lender.

Mr. Agarwal was appointed to the board in November 2018 by the lender's former managing director Rana Kapoor.

Jan 10, 2020

