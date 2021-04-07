Mercedes-Benz India Q1 sales up 34 % to 3,193 units

“We will continue to pursue this in our upcoming products, to create a distinct differentiation in the market.”

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday reported a 34 % jump in car sales at 3,193 units in the first quarter of 2021 over the year-ago period, owing to strong sales in the first two months of the current year.

The German premium carmaker had sold 2,386 units in the January-March period of 2020.

The growth indicates a strong recovery ahead, with multiple new products lined up for launch, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

“Mercedes-Benz India sold 3,193 units, a growth of 34 % over the first quarter of 2020. The car sales in the January-March period of 2020 were 2,386 units, including a low base for March-2020,” the company said.

The company recorded a growth of 34 % over the first quarter of 2020, buoyed by strong January and February sales which remained at pre-COVID level, and also due to the recovery in March sales, which was impacted by the pandemic last year, it said.

“2021 has begun on a strong note for us as we look for substantial sales recovery this year. The Q1 2021 sales momentum combined with the growing availability of volume models, will create a strong base for further recovery in coming quarters,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

Customers have appreciated the company's strategy of offering topline products with significant feature and technology enhancements, he said.

“We will continue to pursue this in our upcoming products, to create a distinct differentiation in the market. Our Q1 2021 performance makes us confident that this growth momentum can be continued in the coming months as well,” Mr. Schwenk added.

During the quarter, the E-Class LWB sedan remains the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz, it said, adding that more than half of the total sales came from sedan models and the rest from the SUV portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz said the newly launched A-Class Limousine has received an overwhelming market as its deliveries for April and May months are already full. Besides, the E-Class FL launched in mid-March has already started receiving strong customers response.

The company said as much as 19 % of its total bookings during the quarter came through digital sales.

The GLE emerged as the highest-selling SUV for the brand in the reporting quarter closely followed by the GLC and the GLS luxury SUV, the company said.

“With a solid order bank for most of our volume models extending into months, we are very confident of driving growth back in the coming months.

“We hence start the second quarter with a positive outlook buoyed by the growing availability of our newly introduced models, combined with the market debut of some of the most awaited products that will redefine the luxury segment completely,” Mr. Schwenk said.