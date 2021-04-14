Industry

Maruti Suzuki sells record 1.57 lakh CNG vehicles in FY20-21

The company offers factory-fitted CNG options for its cars, including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-PRESSO, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry.   | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S.

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on April 14 said it sold over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in the last financial year, its highest-ever S-CNG car sales.

“We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility...CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

