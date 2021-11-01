Industry

Maruti, Hyundai October sales fall on supply woes

Maruti Suzuki India's popular models on display at a showroom in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Hyundai witnessed a double-digit drop in sales in October on account of the global semiconductor shortage impacting production. Kia India and Honda Cars also saw a fall in dispatches from a year earlier.

Tata, M&M buck trend

However, companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Nissan and Skoda managed to show growth last month despite supply chain challenges.

The country’s largest carmaker (MSI) said domestic sales slipped 32% to 1,17,013 units last month as against 1,72,862 units in October 2020. Rival Hyundai Motor India reported a 35% decline in domestic sales to 37,021 units. It had dispatched 56,605 units to dealers in October 2020.

The global semiconductor supply constraint continues to be a challenge, resulting in lower production across the industry, it said.

Kia India witnessed a 22% decline in wholesales to 16,331 units, while Honda Cars saw domestic dispatches slide 25% to 8,108.

M&M said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8% to 20,130 units. Tata Motors reported a 44% jump in domestic passenger vehicles to 33,925 units in October compared with 23,617 a year earlier. Nissan India’s domestic wholesales rose over threefold to 3,913 units, while Skoda reported a more than twofold jump to 3,065 units.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 11:58:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/maruti-hyundai-october-sales-fall-on-supply-woes/article37292957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY