Maruti, Hyundai October sales fall on supply woes

Chip shortage drives double-digit slide

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Hyundai witnessed a double-digit drop in sales in October on account of the global semiconductor shortage impacting production. Kia India and Honda Cars also saw a fall in dispatches from a year earlier.

Tata, M&M buck trend

However, companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Nissan and Skoda managed to show growth last month despite supply chain challenges.

The country’s largest carmaker (MSI) said domestic sales slipped 32% to 1,17,013 units last month as against 1,72,862 units in October 2020. Rival Hyundai Motor India reported a 35% decline in domestic sales to 37,021 units. It had dispatched 56,605 units to dealers in October 2020.

The global semiconductor supply constraint continues to be a challenge, resulting in lower production across the industry, it said.

Kia India witnessed a 22% decline in wholesales to 16,331 units, while Honda Cars saw domestic dispatches slide 25% to 8,108.

M&M said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8% to 20,130 units. Tata Motors reported a 44% jump in domestic passenger vehicles to 33,925 units in October compared with 23,617 a year earlier. Nissan India’s domestic wholesales rose over threefold to 3,913 units, while Skoda reported a more than twofold jump to 3,065 units.