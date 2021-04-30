Manipal Hospitals completes acquisition of Columbia Asia

The ₹2,100 crore deal got the regulatory nod on Friday.

Manipal Hospitals on Friday completed the acquisition of Columbia Asia hospitals in a ₹2,100 crore deal.

The acquisition makes Manipal Hospitals the country's second largest multi-specialty hospital chain, according to a company statement.

Commenting on the completion of the deal, Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), said, “We are pleased to have completed the regulatory processes that now allow two healthcare delivery organisations to function as one.''

Going forward, the focus would be on integration to capture the best from both systems so as to offer a better experience to all patients, he added.

Together, the combined entity now has 26 hospitals across 14 cities with over 7,000 beds, and a talented pool of over 4,000 doctors and more than 10,000 employees. Manipal Hospitals and Columbia Asia treat over four million patients a year.

“I am enthusiastic about the combination of Manipal and Columbia Asia as it will allow a greater number of patients to be served by the clinical and service excellence ingrained in both organisations,'' said Dan Baty, Chairman, Columbia Pacific Management.