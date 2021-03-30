LinkedIn puts out top 10 jobs, skills in India

Some 10 job roles were hot in India as per December 2020 data released by Microsoft-owned professional platform, LinkedIn.

These positions included: Software Engineer, System Engineer, Business Development Executive, Sales Manager, Business Analyst, Human Resource Executive, Content Writer, Campus Ambassador, Recruiter and Business Development Manager.

When it comes to most sought after skill sets in India, LinkedIn identified diverse capabilities such as SQL, JavaScript, Sales Management, Teaching, Business Analysis, Adobe Illustrator, Recruiting (all aspects online recruiting), Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), Team Leadership and Employee Relations.

LinkedIn now has a fresh mandate to help 250,000 companies globally make skills-based hires this year through new and existing hiring products. The company will provide both new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills and new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies, as per a statement.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation on Tuesday said during Covid-19 pandemic year it assisted over 30 million people -- exceeding its target of 25 million in 2020 -- across 249 countries and territories to gain access to digital skills, of which close to 3 million were from India.

Microsoft Asia President, Ahmed Mazhari said, “Skills will be the new currency in the post-pandemic world. For us to emerge stronger from the pandemic, reskilling needs to be at the center of our economic reset. Together with LinkedIn, we are doubling down our efforts in Asia to re-design work by supporting the development of a more inclusive skills-based labor market.’’