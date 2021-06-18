Industry

Jio added 79 lakh users in March: TRAI

Telecom operator Reliance Jio gained more than 79 lakh mobile users in March, surpassing the combined net adds by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month, according to data released by regulator TRAI on Friday.

While Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh wireless users, Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March compared with the previous month.

Jio added 79.18 lakh wireless subscribers in March, taking its customer base to about 42.29 crore.

Airtel’s user base swelled to 35.23 crore as of March 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 10:22:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/jio-added-79-lakh-users-in-march-trai/article34853156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY