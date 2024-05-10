Industrial output growth slows to 4.9% in March from 5.6%

India’s industrial output growth slowed to 4.9% in March from 5.6% in February, as per the National Statistical Office, with base effects from last March boosting the uptick as output had tanked 1.9% last year.

Mining output slid to a 19-month low growth of 1.2%, while electricity generation rose 8.6% from a 1.6% contraction in March 2023.

Manufacturing, which constitutes 77.6% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew at a five-month high pace of 5.2% in March, relative to a mild 1.5% uptick in the same month last year. Manufacturing growth for February was revised downwards to 4.9% from 5% estimated earlier.

Overall industrial output grew 5.8% in 2023-24, a tad higher than the 5.2% rise in the previous year, with manufacturing output growing 5.5% compared with 4.7% in 2022-23 and mining output accelerating by 7.5% last year from a 5.8% rise in the preceding year. Electricity generation grew 7.1% in 2023-24, easing from a 8.9% surge in the previous year.

In absolute terms, the industrial output index was up 8.22% from February with a sequential rise in output recorded in Manufacturing, Mining and Electricity, as well as the six end-use-based classifications of factory output.

Seven of 23 major manufacturing segments recorded a contraction in March, but as many as ten segments reported a drop in output through 2023-24, including wearing apparel (-14.2%), computers and electronics (-11.4%), furniture (-6.9%), wood products (-5.9%), chemicals (-1.7%) and leather (-1.1%).