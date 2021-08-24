Industry

‘India pips U.S. as hub for manufacturing’

India has overtaken the U.S. to become the second-most sought-after manufacturing destination globally, driven mainly by cost competitiveness, according to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield.

China retained the top slot, the consultant said in its 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index, which assessed the most advantageous locations for manufacturing among 47 countries.

The rankings are determined based on four parameters: the country’s capability to restart manufacturing, business environment, operating costs, and the risks.


