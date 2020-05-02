ICICI Lombard Q4 net rises 24% to ₹282 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Saturday reported a 23.8% rise in net profit at Rs 282 crore for the March quarter.

The non-life insurer had posted a net profit of ₹228 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the company stood at ₹3,181 crore in Q4 FY20, compared to ₹3,485 crore in Q4 FY19, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year 2019-20, the profit after tax or net profit increased 13.8 per cent to ₹1,194 crore from Rs 1,049 crore in the preceding fiscal.

GDPI of the company stood at ₹13,313 crore in FY20 compared to ₹14,488 crore in FY19, a de-growth of 8.1 per cent, it said.

Excluding crop segment, GDPI increased to ₹13,302 crore during the year compared to ₹12,036 crore in FY19, up 10.5 per cent.

This was in line with the industry growth (excluding crop segment), ICICI Lombard added.

Also read: Consumer court sets aside order against insurance firm

Combined ratio — a measure of profitability — stood at 100.4 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 98.8 per cent a year ago, primarily on account of long-term motor policies, change in product-mix and losses from catastrophic events, the company said.

For the March quarter, the combined ratio stood at 100.1 per cent compared to 99 per cent in the same period last year.

The ratio denotes the money flowing out via in dividends, expenses, and losses. Whereas a ratio below 100 indicates underwriting profit, above 100 means paying out more money in claims than receiving through premium.