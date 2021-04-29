Hindustan Unilever Q4 net rises 13% on volume growth

Home care segment grows 15%, foods category climbs 36%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) on Thursday reported a 13% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,190 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on strong volume growth across categories.

Consolidated total income rose marginally to ₹12,542 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HUL said it witnessed an “underlying volume growth of 16%” during the quarter. The home care category experienced growth of 15%, driven by a robust recovery in fabric wash.

The foods and refreshment segment grew 36%, the company said, adding, “all our tea brands continue to grow in high double digits. Ketchups, soups and ice creams also performed well with double-digit growth”.

“Nutrition volumes grew in double digits and we launched ₹2 sachets in Horlicks and Boost,” HUL said.

Beauty and personal care grew 20% with skin cleansing, hair care and oral care achieving high double-digit growth. Performance by the skin cleansing segment was led by ‘Lifebuoy’ and the premium segment, it added.

On rising commodity prices, the consumer goods company said, “a calibrated approach towards price increase has helped protect our business model even as vegetable oils continue to inflate at record levels.”

For FY21, consolidated net profit grew 18% to ₹7,999 crore. Consolidated total income increased to Rs. 47,438 crore, from ₹40,415 crore.