Industry

HDFC cuts lending rate by 20 basis points

Representational image. File

Representational image. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The move is in line with rate cuts by lenders like State Bank of India.

Leading mortgage lender HDFC on Friday slashed its lending rate by 20 basis points amid a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system.

The move is in line with rate cuts by lenders like State Bank of India.

“HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 20 basis points (bps), with effect from June 12, 2020,” the company said in a statement.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan and non-home loan customers, it said.

New rates will now range between 7.65-7.95 per cent for existing salaried home loan customers.

Rates across the banking system have headed south in the last few months, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government work in tandem to propel the slowing economy.

The RBI last month cut the policy rate by 40 basis points to a historical low of 4 per cent to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:26:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/hdfc-cuts-lending-rate-by-20-basis-points/article31811187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY