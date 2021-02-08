HCL Technologies announces ₹700 crore one-time bonus for employees

The benefits to the staff is to mark the crossing of USD 10 billion revenue milestone in 2020, the company said.

IT major HCL Technologies on Monday announced a special one-time bonus for employees worth ₹700 crore, to mark the crossing of $10 billion revenue milestone in 2020.

“...In celebration and gratitude. all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days’ salary,” the company said in a statement.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10B revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” the statement from Apparao V.V., Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to approximately $90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company last month, it added.