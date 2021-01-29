HCL to organise mega virtual recruitment drive on Feb. 12, 13

The firm to offer jobs to over 1,000 candidates

HCL Technologies, which has begun its operations in the Global IT Development Centre at Gannavaram near Vijayawada in February last will recruit over 1,000 candidates with various educational and work backgrounds starting from intermediate pass-outs to professionals in IT.

HCL Technologies corporate vice-president and New Vistas director Srimathi Shivashankar, at a press meet on Thursday, announced that the mega virtual recruitment drive will be conducted on February 12 and 13 and candidates who have just passed graduation and those having two to eight years experience in key technologies like Java, chip designing, .Net, Azure, SAP, Python and others can apply.

TechBee

Ms. Srimathi said that under the HCL's early career programme TechBee candidates who have completed intermediate with over 65% aggregate can apply for the one-year training programme after which job in entry-level would be offered. She said HCL also supports higher education of TechBee scholars through its arrangement with BITS Pilani or SASTRA University. She said already over 750 students have enrolled in TechBee programme.

About the Gannavaram facility which was established as part of HCL’s New Vistas programme, Ms. Srimathi said that currently it has about 1,500 employees and in the coming four years it would be increased to 5,000. She said, 90% of the employees were from Vijayawada and surrounding regions.

She said HCL also offers training to candidates in collaboration with the government and can train 1,000 students.

Ms. Srimathi said that the drive aims at reaching out to professionals and freshers from the region and encouraging them to come back home where exciting careers in engineering services, application and product development and others would be provided.

Further details about the recruitment drive are available on the HCL website hcltech.com