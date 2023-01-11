HamberMenu
Govt approves ₹155 crore for mineral exploration, boosting capabilities

Projects include exploration of minerals like graphite, iron, coal, zinc and bauxite

January 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only. File

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The government on January 11 said it has sanctioned ₹154.84 crore to National Mineral Exploration Trust for mineral exploration and boosting capabilities.

The financial help to the exploration agencies will provide auctionable mineral blocks to the nation and will aid in realising self-reliance in the mining sector.

“The executive committee meeting of National Mineral Exploration Trust [NMET], Ministry of Mines, was held... Projects of mineral exploration and enhancing institutional capabilities in exploration worth ₹154.84 crore were approved,” the Mines Ministry said in a statement.

The projects include exploration of minerals like graphite, iron, coal, zinc and bauxite.

Financial help for enhancing mineral exploration and institutional capabilities of Geological Survey of India and Indian Bureau of Mines among others was also approved, the statement added.

