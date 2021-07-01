Government must aid Jet Airways’ revival: NCLT

‘Airline can’t claim historicity over slots’

The government must help in Jet Airways’ revival and resolve the issue of airport slots though the airline can’t claim historicity over them, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has said.

“The claim of historicity advanced by the corporate debtor cannot be made available to it,” the NCLT said in the judgment delivered on June 22.

“We trust the authorities concerned, including the Government of India, shall take a holistic approach and provide necessary assistance in allocation of slots as and when they are sought.

The consortium of Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital would infuse ₹1,375 crore into the airline, including ₹475 crore for payments to financial and corporate creditors, employees and workmen. The balance ₹900 crore would be spent on capital expenditure and working capital.

The ₹475 crore will include a payment of ₹380 crore to financial creditors, ₹52 crore to employees and workmen and ₹10 crore to operational creditors who will each get ₹10,000 only.