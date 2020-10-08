‘Google holding app developers to ransom’

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Thursday stepped up his fight against Google as he sought government intervention to help create a level playing field so as to “not allow somebody [to hold] to ransom” Indian app developers and to ensure all stakeholders complied with Indian laws.
He also alleged that Google was acting like a “toll collector instead of trying to enable the ecosystem”.
Mr. Sharma has rallied about 100 homegrown firms in opposing Google Play Store’s new norms mandating the use of its billing system after March 2022, which would entail app developers needing to pay 30% transaction fee for all digital goods sold via their apps to Play Store. The group also plans to form a united front against global firms such as Google, Apple and Facebook, he said.
Paytm aims to onboard one million apps on its new Android ‘mini app store’ in the next year or so, coinciding with the deadline for new Google Play rules, Mr. Sharma said, announcing a ₹10 crore “equity investment” scheme for mini app developers in the country.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath