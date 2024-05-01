Godrej family announces ownership realignment, group splits into two

May 01, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - MUMBAI

The Godrej family on late Tuesday night announced an ownership realignment of their shareholdings in the Godrej Companies. The realignment will be implemented after the relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained.

As per this new structure Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) will now be controlled by Jamshyd Godrej, Chairperson and Managing Director, his niece [sister’s daughter] Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, and their immediate families.

This group comprises of Godrej & Boyce (G&B) and its affiliates, which have presence across multiple industries spanning Aerospace, Aviation, Defence, Engines and Motors, Energy, Security, Building Materials, Construction, Green Building Consulting, EPC Services, Intralogistics, Healthcare Equipment, Durables, Furniture, Interior Design, Architectural Fittings, IT, Software as well as Infrastructure Solutions.

The other group to be known as Godrej Industries Group (GIG), will have Nadir Godrej as Chairperson and will be controlled by his older brother Adi Godrej, Nadir Godrej, and their immediate families.

Pirojsha Godrej who is the son of Adi Godrej will be the Executive Vice Chairperson of GIG and will succeed Nadir Godrej as the Chairperson in August 2026.

This group includes the listed companies, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences.

Commenting on the future outlook, Jamshyd Godrej said “Since 1897, Godrej & Boyce has always been driven by the strong purpose of nation building

“With this future-facing family agreement now in place, we can further drive our growth aspirations with fewer complexities and focus on leveraging our core strengths in high tech engineering and design-led innovation across our strong portfolio of strategic, consumer and emerging businesses,” he said.

Nadir Godrej in a statement said, “Godrej was founded in 1897 to help build economic independence for India. This deep purpose of innovating for a cause - the values of trust and respect and the belief in trusteeship and making communities that the companies operate in stronger and better - continue to form the bedrock of who we are 125 years later. We look forward to building on this legacy with focus and agility.”

Both Groups will continue to use the Godrej brand.