Exide Energy to double lithium cell production in Karnataka

Exide Energy leadership, led by Managing Director and CEO Mandar V. Deo, met Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on August 21 seeking 40 acres of land

August 22, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
At present, Exide Energy is setting up a plant of 6,000 gigawatts (GW) production capacity in Devanahalli Industrial Area. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2024. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Exide Energy, which is currently setting up a lithium battery cell plant at Devanahalli Industrial Area 2nd phase, near Bengaluru, has decided to double its production capacity.

The company has requested the Karnataka government for additional 40 acres of land. Exide Energy leadership, led by Managing Director and CEO Mandar V. Deo, met Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on August 21 to submit their proposal.

The company is in the process of setting up a plant of 6,000 gigawatts (GW) production capacity in Devanahalli Industrial Area 2nd phase. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2024, said the Minister. “In addition to this, Exide Energy desires to add another 6,000 gigawatts of production capacity. The total investment for the two plants would be ₹6,000 crore,” the Minister added.

Mr. Patil said the government is keen on growing the electric vehicle (EV) sector in Karnataka.

