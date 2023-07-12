Tata Technologies may invest ₹2,000 crore in Karnataka to boost MSMEs: M.B. Patil

July 12, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facility Centres (CEFCs) in the State at an investment of ₹2,000 crore, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

The proposal was to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies would have a 70% stake while the State government would have a 30% stake in the venture, said the Minister.

These CEFCs would cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing and Aerospace & Defence and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and start-ups in these sectors, the Minister explained, adding this was the first such move to facilitate the growth of small companies.

Representatives of Tata Technologies met the Minister at Vidhana Sabha on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard. Each of these centres would require an investment of ₹630 crore and a land requirement of 5 acres.