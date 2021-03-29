Equitas SFB names retail, unit chiefs

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) has roped in industry veterans for its retail assets, technology, digital, operations and human resources functions.

The bank has appointed Narayanan Easwaran as chief technology officer and Vaibhav Joshi as chief digital officer.

Pallab Mukherji is the new chief people officer while Siby Sebastian has been named executive vice president — operations.

Rohit Phadke is the new president and head of retail assets, the bank said in a statement.

The chief digital officer will be based out of the bank’s Mumbai office, while others would be located in Chennai.

The bank is headquartered in Chennai.