DUDigital appoints Manoj Dharmani as CEO 

March 28, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Manoj Dharmani

Manoj Dharmani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DUDigital Global, a provider of digital solutions in the visa services sector, has announced the appointment of Manoj Dharmani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

Effective April, he will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s operations, including business development, product innovation, and client relations, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Dharmani was in leadership positions at Air Asia, GoAir, and Vodafone. His most recent role was as Commercial Head in India for Air Asia Berhad. In his new capacity at DUDigital Global, he will spearhead the company’s strategic vision and drive its ongoing expansion in the global travel market.

Shivaz Rai, Non-executive Director, DUDigital Global said, “With India’s travel sector experiencing rapid growth, we are confident that his (Mr. Dharmani’s) extensive experience, ability to drive performance, and seamless collaboration with all stakeholders will be invaluable assets for the company.”

