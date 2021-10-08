Dr. Agarwals plans to double hospital count

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals has drawn up plans to more than double its pan-India and global footprint to 250 hospitals over the next three years, according to said Dr. Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals. He added that the company planned to invest ₹1,000 crore to help fund these plans.

“Currently, we have 100 centres in India. Today, we have literally hit a century with the acquisition of Mumbai-based Aditya Jyot Eye hospital in an all-cash deal,” said Dr. Agarwal.

The eye hospital chain has 86 hospitals in India and 14 in South Africa, he said. Over the next three years, it would be more than doubled to over 200 hospitals in India and 30-40 hospitals in South Africa. Besides, it would also set up 500 outreach centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India.

“The merger of Aditya Jyot Hospital with our chain is only a start for Maharashtra. Out of the planned investment, ₹300 crore will be invested in Maharashtra to set up 20-30 eye hospitals across the State and over 100 outreach clinics in the next 3 years. Dr. S. Natarajan, a third-generation ophthalmologist, will head the Vitreo Retina services of Dr. Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals,” he said.

“Our association with the Group goes back over 20 [years]. With this merger, we will channelise our combined expertise to take Aditya Jyot eye hospital to even further heights of medical excellence and patient satisfaction,” said Dr. S. Natarajan, chairman, Aditya Jyot eye Hospital, Mumbai.

Asked about funding, Dr. Agarwal said that it would be a combination of internal accruals and recently-raised funds from investors. “We will be going for another round of fundraising in the next two to three months,” he added.