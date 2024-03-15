GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Customers can use FASTag using available balance, says Paytm Payments Bank

March 15, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The credit balance transfer feature is not available from the old FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank to a new FASTag obtained from another bank, the bank clarified.

The credit balance transfer feature is not available from the old FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank to a new FASTag obtained from another bank, the bank clarified. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm Payments Bank on Friday said customers can continue using FASTag for making payments at enabled toll and parking merchants up to the available balance in their wallets despite the RBI’s deadline for not accepting deposits taking effect on March 15

“However, no further funding or top-ups will be allowed in the FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank after March 15,” the bank said. 

Credit balance transfer feature is not available from the old FASTag issued by Paytm Payments Bank to a new FASTag obtained from another bank, it clarified

It said customers can close the Paytm Payments Bank FASTag via the Paytm App within five to seven working days. 

It said there are no restrictions on withdrawing funds from existing balances. “The RBI directive explicitly states that existing balances in accounts and wallets are secure, alleviating concerns regarding the safety of deposited funds,” it added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.