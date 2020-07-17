Coronavirus | Zydus Cadila gets approval from Mexican authority for clinical trials

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from Mexico’s regulatory authority Cofepris to conduct clinical trials in the Latin American country with its biological therapy “Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b” for treatment of COVID-19.
Clinical and regulatory development of the therapy in COVID-19 is being executed in Mexico by Avant Sant頒esearch Center S.A. de C.V., a contract research organisation (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.
In a regulatory filing, Zydus Cadila said it had received approval from the Mexican regulatory authority Cofepris to conduct clinical trials with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’
It added that this will be an open-label, randomised, comparator controlled study... to evaluate safety, efficacy and tolerability in patients with COVID-19 .
Zydus had earlier approached the Drug Controller General of India to investigate the role of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b for COVID-19 and the clinical trials are now underway, the company said.
It is also working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to open an investigational new drug application for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.
Earlier this month, Zydus Cadila had also received approval from Cofepris to test one of its lead research candidate Desidustat in the management of COVID-19.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.14% higher at ₹365.05 apiece on BSE.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath