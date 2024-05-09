GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabin crew strike: Air India Express issues termination letters to 25 members; asks others to join work

There are around 1,400 cabin crew, including about 500 at the senior level, at the airline

Updated - May 09, 2024 10:50 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Air India Express plane.

Air India Express plane. | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India Express has issued termination letters to around 25 cabin crew members who reported sick that led to the cancellation of more than 90 flights, airline sources said on May 9.

The Tata Group-owned airline has also given an ultimatum to the remaining cabin crew members reporting sick to join back duty by 4 p.m. on May 9 or face termination, they added.

Cancellation of Air India Express flights puts passengers in a spot

Air India Express has also cancelled at least 60 flights for May 9 due to the non-availability of cabin crew, the sources said and added that mass leaves by a section of the cabin crew have caused immense inconvenience to passengers.

There are around 1,400 cabin crew, including about 500 at the senior level, at the airline.

Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday night to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline that caused the cancellation of over 90 flights.

