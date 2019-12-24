Industry

ByteDance has no sale plans for TikTok, media report untrue: internal note

more-in

The Chinese technology company was considering a TikTok stake sale over security concerns raised by officials in Washington, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Chinese social media firm ByteDance has no plans to sell part or all of its TikTok app, the short video platform's head said on Tuesday, denying a media report which said the company was currently weighing options to do so due to U.S. concerns.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the company was considering a TikTok stake sale over security concerns raised by officials in Washington.

“From time to time you may read stories in the media that are not true. Today there is an inaccurate report claiming that ByteDance has considered selling part or all of TikTok,” Alex Zhu said in an internal company note seen by Reuters.

“We went on the record saying it was not true, but they decided to publish it anyway. I want to assure you that we have had no discussions with potential buyers of TikTok, nor do we have any intention to.”

A ByteDance spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet Breakingnews Industry
internet
technology (general)
emerging technologies
corporations
business (general)
international
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 11:05:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/bytedance-has-no-sale-plans-for-tiktok-media-report-untrue-internal-note/article30386555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY