BHEL reports ₹149 crore net loss in Q3

February 13, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

State-owned BHEL on Tuesday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of ₹42.28 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to ₹5,599.63 crore from ₹5,353.94 crore a year ago.

Its expenses increased to ₹5,816.87 crore from ₹5,320.84 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies, engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing a wide range of products and services.