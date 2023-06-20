HamberMenu
BEL bagged orders worth ₹5,900 cr. in Q1 FY24

Of these, the biggest order worth ₹3,914 crore came from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 2 Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrade

June 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) on Tuesday bagged orders worth ₹5,900 crore in the first quarter of FY24. .

Of these, the biggest order worth ₹3,914 crore came from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for 2 Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades. Akash is an all-weather, point/area air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable points/areas against threats emanating from low, medium and high altitudes.

The defence PSU also received other orders valued at ₹1,984 crore for Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MK-XII Crypto Modules and upgradation of SDP & Display of Rohini Radar.

