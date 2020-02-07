Auto Expo 2020 | Maruti Suzuki unveils upgraded Ignis

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Friday unveiled the upgraded version of its hatchback Ignis.

“In India, Ignis has been appreciated by the customers for its efficient drivability and spacious interiors...Customers have shown preference for SUV-like vehicles. High seating, good road visibility and easy ingress & egress are liked by customers,” the company’s MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, adding that the new Ignis was all set to fulfil this latent need.

The new model is built on Suzuki’s fifth-generation Heartect platform. It will come with dual front airbags as a standard fitment across its full range of seven variants. It is powered by a 1.2-litre BSVI-compliant petrol engine and will be offered in two new vibrant colours — Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue — in addition to the existing colour palette.

Mr Ayukawa said Ignis, which is owned by over 1.1 lakh consumers, was among the first few models to be compliant for frontal offset, side impact and yet-to-be-introduced pedestrian safety regulations in India.

With its BSVI compliant engine, tough SUV stance and ease of drive, the new Ignis was sure

to bring more excitement in the market, he added.

“Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio...Globally also, Ignis enjoys a special place in the Suzuki portfolio. It was first launched in the Japan market in February 2016. Later, it was introduced to other global markets including Europe and India,” Mr Ayukawa said.