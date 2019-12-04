Upcoming hatchbacks in 2020

With the end of 2019 approaching, carmakers are already starting to line up new launches for 2020 — there is a bevy of models ranging from hatchbacks to luxury SUVs. We take a look at some of the important hatchbacks set to arrive next year.

Hyundai i20*

The popular i20 will see a full model change in next year. Spy shots confirm the car will be more of an evolution over its predecessor. It will get Hyundai’s new ‘cascading grille’, with an array of LED lights at the front and back. The new i20’s headlamps merge with the grille, giving it a look similar to that of the Elantra facelift. On the inside, expect the new car to have more tech and features, with top variants getting a sunroof. Hyundai will also include its new Blue Link connected car tech in the next-gen i20. Under the hood, it will come with a BS-VI-compliant, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Hyundai will also add the 1.0-litre GDI turbo-petrol engine to the i20’s engine line-up — this engine made its début on the Venue compact SUV in India.

Coming: Mid-2020

Expected Price: from ₹5.5 lakh

All-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio*

The current-gen Celerio has been on sale since 2014, and has been a steady seller for Maruti in India. The new Celerio (codename: Y1B) will be launched in the second half of 2020. Like all newer Marutis, including the S-Presso, it will use the lighter, yet stiffer, Heartect platform. Maruti will offer the new Celerio with a BS-VI-compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine and a CNG option.

Coming: End 2020

Expected Price: From ₹4.2 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift*

The Ignis will get a mid-cycle update next year. The refreshed model will get styling tweaks up front and a refreshed interior as well. It will also get the BS-VI-compliant, 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. The new SmartPlay Studio infotainment will also be included in the updated Ignis, which will make it more competitive.

Coming: Mid-2020

Expected Price: From ₹4.8 lakh

Tata Tiago facelift*

The Tiago is sure to benefit from the major styling tweaks and the new features expected with the upcoming facelift. The update will give the Tiago an angular nose, similar to the Altroz’s. The facelift will comply with crash test and pedestrian safety norms. Tata, however, will drop the 1.05-litre diesel, which means only the 1.2-litre petrol, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT, will be on offer.

Coming: Early 2020

Expected Price: From ₹4.3 lakh

Tata Altroz

The Altroz will mark Tata’s entry into the premium hatchback segment in India — one that includes the likes of the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno. The Tata Altroz is expected to come with three engine options — the 85hp, 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder motor from the Tiago; the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol that’s shared with the Nexon and Tiago JTP in a lower 102hp state of tune; and a 90hp version of the Nexon’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. It was expected to arrive late in 2019, and there were talks of it launching with BS-IV-compliant engines, following which, BS-VI units would be introduced later. This idea, however, was scrapped and Tata did a rethink as planning in the first phase would have been complicated. We can now confirm that Tata Motors has pushed the launch to early 2020, in order to equip the Altroz with BS-VI-compliant engines.

Coming: Early 2020

Expected Price: From ₹5.3 lakh