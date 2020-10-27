Industry

Ankhi Das quits Facebook

Ankhi Das. File   | Photo Credit: Shaju John

Ankhi Das, Facebook’s head of public policy who was in the eye of storm over alleged bias in blocking of hate content on the social media platform, has quit the company.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years,” Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 7:35:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ankhi-das-quits-facebook/article32955874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY