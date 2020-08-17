Facebook India public policy director files police complaint over threats, offensive messages on social media

In her complaint, Ms. Das has mentioned that the threats are in relation to an article published recently in the Wall Street Journal

The public policy director of Facebook India on Monday registered a police complaint in South Delhi after she allegedly received threats and offensive messages on social media.

The complainant, Ankhi Das, has filed the complaint with the Chittaranjan Park police station and also marked the complaint to senior police officers.

Atul Thakur, DCP (South) said they have received the complaint and that a First Information Report will be registered only after preliminary investigation. The Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) unit of the Delhi Police is already looking into the matter.

In her complaint, Ms. Das has mentioned that the threats are in relation to an article dated 14 August, 2020 published in the Wall Street Journal and was further published in a mischaracterised and distorted manner in India by various publications and further widely circulated on social media. She has identified a few Twitter and Facebook accounts in her complaint.

“Since the evening of 14 August 2020, I have been receiving violent threats to my life and body, and I am extremely disturbed by the relentless harassment meted out to me by the accused persons. The content, which even includes my photograph is evidently threatening to my life and body and I fear for my safety as well as that of my family members. The content also maligns my reputation based on a news article and I am subjected to name-calling, cyber bullying and eve-teasing online,” mentioned in the compliant.