Amazon expands its Flex delivery programme in India

Amazon India has expanded it's Amazon Flex delivery programme to 35 cities across the country on Thursday.
The global delivery programme was initially introduced in three cities in June 2019 with an objective to create part time job opportunities. Individuals who are under this package delivery system earn ₹120 to ₹140 per hour.
As per Amazon, the expansion of the programme from three cities in June 2019 to 35 cities in June this year has created tens of thousands of part-time opportunities for individuals in metros and non-metro cities such as Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior and Nashik among others.
The expansion of the program will help scale Amazon India’s delivery capability at a time when customers across the country continue to depend on Amazon India’s services to have their products delivered safely at their doorstep, it said.
“Over the last one year we have received an overwhelming response for the Amazon Flex programme from thousands of individuals who have benefited by delivering to Amazon customers.
Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown.
Their safety remains our top priority, and we are taking the right precautions, and have implemented a series of preventative health measures," said Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India.
