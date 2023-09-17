HamberMenu
Akasa Air sues pilots who left without serving notice period

Pilot shortage is impacting services of Akasa Air

September 17, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - New Delhi/Mumbai

PTI
Akasa Air, which currently has a fleet of 20 planes, started operations in August 2022. File



Akasa Air on September 16 said it has taken legal action against a "small set of pilots" for leaving the airline without serving their notice period.

The departure of pilots had led to cancellation of many flights.

Pilot shortage is impacting services of the airline, sources said.

"We have sought legal remedy only against a small set of pilots who abandoned their duties and left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said the act was not only in violation of their contract but also the country's civil aviation regulation.

"Not only is this illegal in law but also an unethical and selfish act that disrupted flights in August forcing last minute cancellations that stranded thousands of customers causing significant inconvenience to the travelling public," it said.

Akasa Air, which currently has a fleet of 20 planes, started operations in August 2022.

