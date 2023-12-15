Domestic air passenger traffic rise 9% in November

December 15, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 9% to more than 1.27 crore in November, according to official data released on Friday.

Last month also saw daily air traffic touching new highs multiple times.

IndiGo remained the country's largest domestic carrier but its market share declined to 61.8% in November from 62.6% in October.

However, none of the scheduled carriers had an On-Time Performance (OTP) score of more than 80 per cent in November.

Official data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday showed that airlines flew 1.27 crore passengers in November compared to 1.17 crore in the year-ago period.

This marks a growth of 9.06% on an annual basis.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2023 were 1,382.34 lakh as against 1,105.10 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 25.09% and monthly growth of 9.06%," DGCA said.

The domestic market share of SpiceJet rose to 6.2% in November from 5 per cent in October. Its OTP stood at 41.8% last month.

Air India's domestic market share remained unchanged at 10.5% in November while that of Vistara fell marginally to 9.4% last month.

In November, the share of Akasa Air and AIX Connect remained unchanged at 4.2% and 6.6%, respectively.

As per the data, Akasa Air topped the OTP chart at 78.2%, followed by IndiGo at 77.5% and Vistara at 72.8%.

Air India's OTP was at 62.5% while that of AIX Connect and Alliance Air were at 69.7% and 66.1%, respectively.

On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for four metro airports — Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.