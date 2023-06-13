HamberMenu
Accenture to invest $3 bn over 3 years to enhance Data, AI play

‘The firm will also double its AI talent base to 80,000 people through hiring, acquisitions and training’

June 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data and AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, in a responsible way, says Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet.

Accenture said it would invest $3 billion over three years to enhance its Data and AI practices to help clients across industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve better growth.

To this end, the company would also double its AI talent base to 80,000 through hiring, acquisitions and training, it said in a statement on June 13.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, ““There is unprecedented interest in all areas of AI, and the substantial investment we are making in our Data and AI practice will help our clients move from interest to action to value, in a responsible way.’‘

The fresh investment will build on Accenture’s decade-plus leadership in AI. The company’s AI expertise spans more than 1,450 patents and pending patent applications worldwide and hundreds of client solutions at scale, ranging from marketing to retail and security to manufacturing, as per the statement.

The firm also announced a range of investments to help companies develop the new strategies, operating models, business cases and digital core architecture they will need to capitalise on AI innovation. Accenture would invest in assets, industry solutions, ventures, acquisitions, talent and ecosystem partnerships, which will deepen and develop new skills and capabilities across diagnostic, predictive and generative AI, it further said.

Accenture has embedded AI across its service delivery approach, driving efficiency, insights, and accelerating value for thousands of clients through its market-leading platforms such as myWizard, SynOps, and MyNav, claimed the company.

