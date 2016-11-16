Industry

Airlines support tough love for ‘sick’ pilots

Leading domestic airlines have backed the air safety regulator’s proposal to implement stringent rules for pilots falsely reporting sick to work or coming late to duty and sending a doctor to their house to verify their claims.

“Our member airlines are committed towards upholding the public interest as it is our prime concern...and this good initiative of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation bolsters our commitment,” Ujjwal Dey, Associate Director at the Federation of Indian Airlines which represents IndiGo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and GoAir stated in a letter to the DGCA.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 7:33:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/Airlines-support-tough-love-for-%E2%80%98sick%E2%80%99-pilots/article16643817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY