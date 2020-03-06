Yes Bank: 30 days to find resolution, says RBI governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said 30 days is the outer limit to find a resolution for private sector lender Yes Bank which has been put on moratorium.
"We have issued two press statements yesterday, they explain in details the background of our decision
It will be done very swiftly, it will be done very fast. 30 days is the outer limit," Mr Das said at the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Assocham.
He reiterated that the Indian banking system is safe and sound. "Depositors interest (of Yes Bank) will be protected," Mr Das assured.
While putting the lender under moratorium till April 7, RBI capped deposit withdrwal at ₹50,000.
RBI has also superseded the board of the bank and appointed an administrator. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is exploring investment opportunity in Yes Bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.