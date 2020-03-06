Economy

Yes Bank: 30 days to find resolution, says RBI governor

Shaktikanta Das. File

Shaktikanta Das. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said 30 days is the outer limit to find a resolution for private sector lender Yes Bank which has been put on moratorium.

"We have issued two press statements yesterday, they explain in details the background of our decision

It will be done very swiftly, it will be done very fast. 30 days is the outer limit," Mr Das said at the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Assocham.

He reiterated that the Indian banking system is safe and sound. "Depositors interest (of Yes Bank) will be protected," Mr Das assured.

While putting the lender under moratorium till April 7, RBI capped deposit withdrwal at ₹50,000.

RBI has also superseded the board of the bank and appointed an administrator. State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is exploring investment opportunity in Yes Bank.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 12:16:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/yes-bank-30-to-find-resolution-says-rbi-governor/article30998351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY