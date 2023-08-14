HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wholesale inflation stays in negative for fourth month at (-) 1.36% in July

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)4.12% in June. In July last year it was 14.07%

August 14, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The wholesale price based inflation remained in the negative territory for the fourth straight month in July at (-)1.36% on easing prices of fuel, even though food articles turned costlier.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)4.12% in June. In July last year it was 14.07%.

ALSO READ
WPI inflation declines to 3-year low of (-) 3.48% in May

Inflation in food articles skyrocketed 14.2% in July against 1.32% in June.

"Decline in the rate of inflation in July, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemical & chemical products, textiles and food products," the commerce and industry ministry said on August 14.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to (-)12.79% in July from (-)12.63% in June.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was (-)2.51% as against (-)2.71% in June.

The RBI last week kept interest rates unchanged at 6.5% for the third straight meeting but signalled tighter policy if food prices drive inflation higher.

"The job on inflation is still not done," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said.

"Inflationary risks persist amidst volatile international food and energy prices, lingering geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties."

The RBI raised its inflation forecast for the current financial year ending March 2024 to 5.4% from 5.1% earlier, citing pressures from food prices.

The Central bank takes into account retail or consumer price index based inflation for formulating monetary policy. Retail inflation data for July is scheduled to be released later in the day.

Related Topics

economy (general) / inflation and deflation / prices / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.