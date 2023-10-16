HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wholesale inflation remains in negative for sixth month at -0.26% in September

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52% in August

October 16, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India’s wholesale prices stayed in deflationary mode for the sixth month in a row this September, albeit only fractionally with inflation at -0.26% compared to -0.52% in August, according to government data released on October 16.

India’s wholesale prices stayed in deflationary mode for the sixth month in a row this September, albeit only fractionally with inflation at -0.26% compared to -0.52% in August, according to government data released on October 16. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

India’s wholesale prices stayed in deflationary mode for the sixth month in a row this September, albeit only fractionally with inflation at -0.26% compared to -0.52% in August, according to government data released on October 16.

Price rises in primary articles and food items have eased to 3.7% and 1.5%, respectively, even as the decline in fuel and power costs and manufactured products’ prices almost halved from August to -3.35% and -1.34%, respectively. 

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)0.52% in August. In September last year, it was 10.55%.

Inflation in food articles eased to 3.35% in September, after remaining in double digits in the previous two months. It was 10.60% in August.

“Deflation in September 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of chemical & chemical products, mineral oils, textiles, basic metals and food products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on October 16.

Fuel and power basket inflation was at (-)3.35% in September, against (-)6.03% in August.

In manufactured products, inflation rate was (-)1.34%, as against (-)2.37% in August.

Data released last week showed that the annual retail or consumer price inflation was at 5.02% in September, a three-month low level.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.