HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wholesale inflation dipped to 1.34% in March

While the Wholesale Food Index saw a slight reduction from the 2.8% uptick in February to 2.3% in March, primary articles inflation eased from 3.3% to 2.4%

April 17, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India’s wholesale price rise slowed to 1.34% in March, with manufactured products prices falling nearly 0.8% from a year ago, when overall wholesale inflation was at 14.5%. Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at a 25-month low of 3.85% in February 2023.

While the Wholesale Food Index saw a slight reduction from the 2.8% uptick in February to 2.3% in March, primary articles inflation eased from 3.3% to 2.4%, while fuel and power inflation cooled to from 14.8% to 9% over the same period.

Also read: Wholesale inflation eased to 4.7% in January

Bucking the overall trend, however, inflation in Food articles accelerated to a five-month high of 5.5% in March, from 3.8% in February. Cereals and wheat inflation, despite cooling to multiple-month lows, remained sticky at 9.5% and 9.2%, respectively. Paddy prices rose 7.5% in March, the second highest pace in the last six months.

Vegetables prices continued to fall for the fifth month in a row, but the contraction from a year ago dropped to 2.2% in March from 21.5% in February. Sequentially, vegetable prices were up 5.5% during the last month from February’s levels.

Milk inflation remained high at 8.5%, while onion prices fell year-on-year for the 19th month in a row since September 2021, with prices falling 36.8% during March. After four months of deflation, LPG prices rose 3.3% in March. Textiles products recorded a fourth successive month of falling prices, with the deflation rate quickening from 3.5% in February to 4.9% in March.

“Decline in the rate of inflation in March, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas and paper and paper products,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

The retail inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), had eased to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March, thanks largely to base effects as the same month last year had recorded a nearly 7% pace of price rise. The gap between the wholesale and retail inflation rates in the country expanded from 259 basis points (bps) in February to 432 bps, a level last seen around October 2020. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The inflation rate for January 2023 was revised slightly upwards from 4.73% estimated earlier to 4.8%, the statement indicated.

On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was unchanged from February levels, with a sequential uptick in primary articles (1.2%) and food inflation (0.47%) offset by a 1.3% dip in fuel and power and a 0.3% decline in manufactured products prices.

Related Topics

economy (general) / inflation and deflation / economy, business and finance / prices

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.