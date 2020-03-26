Will India be able to manage the economic impact of COVID-19? | The Hindu Parley podcast

This week, we discuss the global Coronavirus pandemic that has effectively brought normal life to a full stop in India through a Centre-enforced lockdown. The importance of social distancing cannot be stressed enough. But this also has huge repercussions on our livelihoods and the economy, which has already been suffering a slowdown over the last year.

To discuss this, are Dr. Naushad Forbes (former director, Confederation of Indian Industry; co-chair, Forbes Marshal) and M. Govinda Rao (economist, former member of 14th Finance Commission).