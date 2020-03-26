Podcast

Will India be able to manage the economic impact of COVID-19? | The Hindu Parley podcast

This week, we discuss the global Coronavirus pandemic that has effectively brought normal life to a full stop in India through a Centre-enforced lockdown. The importance of social distancing cannot be stressed enough. But this also has huge repercussions on our livelihoods and the economy, which has already been suffering a slowdown over the last year.

To discuss this, are Dr. Naushad Forbes (former director, Confederation of Indian Industry; co-chair, Forbes Marshal) and M. Govinda Rao (economist, former member of 14th Finance Commission).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 8:18:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/will-india-be-able-to-manage-the-economic-impact-of-covid-19-the-hindu-parley-podcast/article31174640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY