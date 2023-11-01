HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oil marketing companies raise prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders

This price revision follows a previous increase that occurred on October 1, when public sector OMCs raised the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹209

November 01, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In a move that is set to impact businesses and consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced an increase in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. Effective from November 1, the retail price of the 19 Kg commercial LPG gas cylinder in Delhi will see a hike of ₹101, bringing the new rate to ₹1,833 per cylinder, according to official sources.

This price revision follows a previous increase that occurred on October 1, when public sector OMCs raised the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹209. As a result of this adjustment, the updated price in Delhi stands at ₹1,731.50, compared to the previous month's rate of ₹1,522.50.

Similar increases were observed in other major cities, with Kolkata witnessing a hike to ₹1,839.50, Mumbai to ₹ 1,684.00, and Chennai to ₹1,898.00 for a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder. The rise in prices has left business owners, particularly shopkeepers and restaurateurs deeply concerned. Shopkeepers are now urging the government to take measures to control inflation and ease the financial burden on small businesses.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, in line with government regulations and market dynamics. In August, OMCs had taken the opposite approach, slashing the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹99.75, offering some relief to businesses and consumers. The increase in commercial LPG gas cylinder prices comes as a challenge for businesses already grappling with inflation, and it emphasizes the need for policy actions to stabilize prices and support small enterprises during these trying times.

Related Topics

prices

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.