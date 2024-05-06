GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Justice (Retd) Sanjay Kumar Mishra sworn in as first GST Tribunal President

The Tribunal, established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, is expected to soon become functional, nearly seven years after the launch of the GST regime.

May 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman administers oath of integrity and sincerity to the GST Tribunal President Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman administers oath of integrity and sincerity to the GST Tribunal President Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Paving the way for operationalising the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to resolve disputes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 6 administered the oath of integrity and sincerity to the tribunal’s first President, Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra.

A former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, the GSTAT’s first president has been selected by a Search-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Justice of India. The Government has notified a Principal Bench and 31 State Benches of the GSTAT, and the process for appointment of judicial and technical members is already in progress, the Finance Ministry said.

The Tribunal, established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, is expected to soon become functional, nearly seven years after the launch of the GST regime.

“The Tribunal will ensure swift, fair, judicious and effective resolution to GST disputes, besides significantly reducing the burden on higher courts. The establishment of the GSTAT would further enhance the effectiveness of the GST system in India and foster a more transparent and efficient tax environment in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.