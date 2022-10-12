Economy

Inflation accelerates to 7.41%, highest since April

This is the ninth month in a row when inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6%. File

This is the ninth month in a row when inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6%. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 7.41% in September from 7% in August, with food price inflation surging sharply from 7.62% in August to 8.6% in September, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Wednesday.

At 7.41%, September’s retail inflation level is the highest since April this year, when price rise had hit a nearly eight-year high of 7.79%. This is the ninth month in a row, when inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance threshold of 6%.

Also Read
August industrial production shrinks 0.8%, inflation drags

The country’s rural inflation also picked up further steam from 7.15% in August to reach 7.56% in September, while urban consumers also experienced a resurgence in price rise at 7.27% from 6.72% a month ago.

Urban consumers also faced a higher surge in food inflation during September, at 8.65%, from 7.55% a month ago. For Rural India, the uptick was only slightly less pronounced, with food prices rising 8.53%, compared to 7.6% in August.

The pace of price rise for cereals increased to 11.53%, with rural India facing nearly 12% inflation in this segment in September, up sharply from 9.6% in August and nearly doubling from the 6.9% level in July.

Similarly, vegetable inflation has also virtually doubled over two months, from 10.9% in July to 18.05% in September, with urban consumers facing a sharper 20.05% rise.

Inflation in clothing and footwear, which has been over 8% since December 2021, crossed the 10% mark to reach 10.17% in September, with rural India facing a higher inflation rate of 10.41% and footwear prices surging at 12.3%.

Fuel and light inflation too stayed above the 10% mark for the fourth consecutive month at 10.4% in September, while manufactured goods again clocked more than 7% inflation.

Industrial, manufacturing output down too

Industrial output contracted 0.8% in August from the minor 2.2% growth recorded in July, with both manufacturing and mining sectors reporting lower outputs than a year ago. Overall industrial production levels were also 2.3% lower than in July 2022.

Manufacturing output saw a decline of 0.7% from August 2021 levels and was 1.48% lower than July 2022, while the mining sector dropped 3.9% from a year ago and 0.95% below July levels.

Electricity generation was the only sector to clock an uptick, with a 1.4% rise this August from a year ago and a 1.3% growth over July 2022. However, August’s electricity output index is the second lowest since April 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
inflation and deflation
prices
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 11:59:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/inflation-accelerates-to-741-in-september-2022-highest-since-april/article66001257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY