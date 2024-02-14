GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India’s wholesale price inflation decreased in January

This is the third month in a row that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has recorded positive growth after a seven-month deflationary streak, but January’s print reflects the mildest price rise since November.

February 14, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electricity prices rose 3.3% in January as compared to December 2023 levels.

Electricity prices rose 3.3% in January as compared to December 2023 levels. | Photo Credit: K Ananthan

India’s wholesale price inflation moderated to 0.27% in January from 0.73% in December 2023, with manufactured products prices dropping 1.1% year-on-year and the price rise in primary articles and food items easing to around 3.8% from over 5% in the previous month.

ALSO READ
Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December due to rise in food prices

“Positive rate of inflation in January, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, minerals, other transport equipment etc.”, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Fuel and Power prices were 0.5% lower than January 2023 levels, but this marked a moderation from the last two months’ reading of -4.1% and -2.4%. Electricity prices rose 3.3% in January as compared to December 2023 levels.

On a month-on-month basis, the WPI reading was 0.33% below December levels while the Wholesale Food Index was down 1.06% following a 2.18% sequential dip in the previous month.

Food inflation eased to 6.85% in January, compared to 9.38% in December 2023, data showed.

Inflation in vegetables was 19.71% in January, down from 26.3% in the preceding month. The WPI inflation in pulses was at 16.06% in January, while in fruits it was 1.01%.

The rate of inflation in primary food articles eased to a three-month low of 6.85% from 9.4% in December, with slight declines recorded in most items, including cereals, whose inflation rate eased to 4.1% in January from 5.9% in the previous month.

However, overall inflation rates remained high for quite a few food items – Onion inflation was 29.2%, down from 91.8% in December; Vegetables prices were up 19.7% (down from 26.3%); Pulses inflation was at a five-month low but still at 16.1%.

The wholesale inflation in January 2023 was 4.8%.

